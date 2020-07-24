Things appear to be looking up for Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY)

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) is 13.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.24 and a high of $96.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRCY stock was last observed hovering at around $78.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.19% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 5.05% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.81, the stock is 3.31% and -2.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 2.99% off its SMA200. MRCY registered 11.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.66.

The stock witnessed a 0.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.17%, and is 5.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) has around 1884 employees, a market worth around $4.27B and $756.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.81 and Fwd P/E is 33.38. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.86% and -18.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mercury Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $212.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.20% in year-over-year returns.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Top Institutional Holders

365 institutions hold shares in Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.96% while institutional investors hold 100.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.60M, and float is at 54.54M with Short Float at 2.84%. Institutions hold 98.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.41 million shares valued at $599.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.12% of the MRCY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.28 million shares valued at $376.89 million to account for 9.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.77 million shares representing 4.98% and valued at over $197.69 million, while Fred Alger Management, LLC holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 2.43 million with a market value of $173.15 million.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruppert Michael, the company’s EVP, CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Ruppert Michael sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $80.00 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Mercury Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that ASLETT MARK (President and CEO) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $81.58 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the MRCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, ASLETT MARK (President and CEO) disposed off 6,250 shares at an average price of $77.90 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 253,563 shares of Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY).

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is 46.36% higher over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is 17.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.52% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.