This Indicator Is Supporting Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE: GLO) is -0.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.04 and a high of $10.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $9.26, the stock is 2.29% and 7.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 5.04% off its SMA200. GLO registered -1.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.61.

The stock witnessed a 7.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.95%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 83.73% and -8.95% from its 52-week high.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Analyst Forecasts

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO), with 13.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 21.85% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 21.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank of America Corporation with over 1.78 million shares valued at $12.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.51% of the GLO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc with 1.08 million shares valued at $7.77 million to account for 3.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisors Asset Management, Inc. which holds 0.74 million shares representing 2.28% and valued at over $5.28 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.92% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $4.44 million.