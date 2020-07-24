Top attractive stock of the week – LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)

LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.02 and a high of $86.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The LOGM stock was last observed hovering at around $85.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $86.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.48% off the consensus price target high of $86.05 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.48% higher than the price target low of $86.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.64, the stock is 0.25% and 0.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 4.87% off its SMA200. LOGM registered 16.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.67.

The stock witnessed a 0.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.31%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.27% over the week and 0.42% over the month.

LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) has around 3936 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $1.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.99. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.08% and -1.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LogMeIn Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.23 with sales reaching $326.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year.

LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) Top Institutional Holders

480 institutions hold shares in LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM), with 983.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.02% while institutional investors hold 98.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.60M, and float is at 47.71M with Short Float at 8.78%. Institutions hold 96.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.74 million shares valued at $394.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.72% of the LOGM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.54 million shares valued at $378.48 million to account for 9.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 2.57 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $214.33 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 2.49 million with a market value of $207.07 million.

LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Herdiech Edward K., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Herdiech Edward K. sold 4,036 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $85.47 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16536.0 shares.

LogMeIn Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Donahue Michael J (SVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 11,642 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $80.00 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the LOGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Herdiech Edward K. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,036 shares at an average price of $80.00 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 20,572 shares of LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM).

LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 44.55% up over the past 12 months. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is -0.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.39% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.64.