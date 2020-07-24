Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) is -17.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.72 and a high of $15.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $8.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -34.22% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.04, the stock is 5.58% and 7.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 2.29% off its SMA200. TGS registered -57.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.47.

The stock witnessed a 12.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.39%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) has around 829 employees, a market worth around $746.08M and $659.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.28 and Fwd P/E is 12.44. Distance from 52-week low is 62.37% and -60.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.10%).

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $167.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.10% year-over-year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS), with institutional investors hold 13.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.03M, and float is at 156.92M with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 13.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 1.97 million shares valued at $9.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.51% of the TGS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.69 million shares valued at $7.77 million to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 1.64 million shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $7.55 million, while VR Advisory Services Ltd holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 0.63 million with a market value of $2.89 million.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -41.33% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.96% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.11.