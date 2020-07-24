Which institution holds the most shares in Akerna Corp. (KERN)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) is -25.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.16 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The KERN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.53% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.22, the stock is -19.42% and -27.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -17.00% off its SMA200. KERN registered -51.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.64.

The stock witnessed a -26.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.50%, and is -15.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 8.61% over the month.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $85.93M and $13.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 96.84% and -55.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.00%).

Akerna Corp. (KERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akerna Corp. (KERN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akerna Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $3.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -488.30% this year.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Akerna Corp. (KERN), with 5.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.31% while institutional investors hold 4.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.47M, and float is at 7.20M with Short Float at 6.02%. Institutions hold 2.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.17 million shares valued at $0.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.27% of the KERN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 0.1 million shares valued at $0.53 million to account for 0.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fairpointe Capital LLC which holds 78610.0 shares representing 0.59% and valued at over $0.4 million, while Penserra Capital Management LLC holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 30924.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Akerna Corp. (KERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Billingsley Jessica, the company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO. SEC filings show that Billingsley Jessica sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $10.05 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

Akerna Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Billingsley Jessica (Chairman of the Board & CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $10.44 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.27 million shares of the KERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Billingsley Jessica (Chairman of the Board & CEO) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $10.50 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 1,275,802 shares of Akerna Corp. (KERN).