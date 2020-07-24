Who are the Institutional Holders in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)?

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) is -14.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.43 and a high of $8.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.17% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 69.95% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.71, the stock is -3.24% and -13.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -4.68% off its SMA200. CBIO registered -30.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.15.

The stock witnessed a -7.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.14%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $124.55M and $16.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 66.47% and -36.13% from its 52-week high.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.86 with sales reaching $300k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.50% this year.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO), with 974.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.59% while institutional investors hold 57.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.05M, and float is at 15.50M with Short Float at 10.66%. Institutions hold 53.99% of the Float.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Levy Howard, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Levy Howard bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $4.05 per share for a total of $10132.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that USMAN NASSIM (President & CEO) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $3.91 per share for $15647.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11010.0 shares of the CBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Cai Veronica (Controller) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.11 for $8220.0. The insider now directly holds 7,353 shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO).

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 40.41% up over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 44.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 47.46% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.