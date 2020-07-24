Who is the Top Investor In Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO)?

Aduro Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) is 136.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $4.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADRO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $6.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 25.87% higher than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is 6.70% and 4.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 30.10% off its SMA200. ADRO registered 103.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4889 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5986.

The stock witnessed a 19.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.91%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 6.97% over the month.

Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $221.13M and $27.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 207.96% and -31.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-133.70%).

Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aduro Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $3.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.40% in year-over-year returns.

Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO) Top Institutional Holders

127 institutions hold shares in Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO), with 24.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.84% while institutional investors hold 63.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.76M, and float is at 56.62M with Short Float at 5.75%. Institutions hold 44.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vivo Capital, LLC with over 5.12 million shares valued at $14.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.33% of the ADRO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 4.55 million shares valued at $12.47 million to account for 5.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.36 million shares representing 5.39% and valued at over $11.95 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 5.29% of the shares totaling 4.28 million with a market value of $11.73 million.

Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by van Elsas Andrea, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that van Elsas Andrea sold 6,823 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $3.51 per share for a total of $23954.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Aduro Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that van Elsas Andrea (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 73,311 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $1.19 per share for $87108.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the ADRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Templeman Blaine (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 1,264 shares at an average price of $1.16 for $1470.0. The insider now directly holds 117,736 shares of Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO).

Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) that is trading 1.38% up over the past 12 months. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is 12.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.43% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.69.