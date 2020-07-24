Why Arcosa Inc. (ACA) is the topic of conversation today

Arcosa Inc. (NYSE: ACA) is -3.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.14 and a high of $47.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACA stock was last observed hovering at around $43.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.94% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 9.21% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.67, the stock is 3.78% and 7.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 6.81% off its SMA200. ACA registered 17.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.37.

The stock witnessed a 4.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.85%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) has around 6275 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $1.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.97 and Fwd P/E is 17.29. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.63% and -10.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcosa Inc. (ACA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcosa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $487.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.20% in year-over-year returns.

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Top Institutional Holders

349 institutions hold shares in Arcosa Inc. (ACA), with 334.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 91.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.80M, and float is at 47.58M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 90.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.32 million shares valued at $291.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.19% of the ACA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.16 million shares valued at $205.18 million to account for 10.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.66 million shares representing 3.44% and valued at over $65.98 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.43% of the shares totaling 1.65 million with a market value of $65.74 million.

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Arcosa Inc. (ACA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cole Kerry S, the company’s Pres of Energy Equip. SEC filings show that Cole Kerry S sold 4,482 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $44.51 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33584.0 shares.

Arcosa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that GAFFORD RONALD J (Director) sold a total of 10,024 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $37.55 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26877.0 shares of the ACA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Carrillo Antonio (President & CEO) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $30.07 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 226,980 shares of Arcosa Inc. (ACA).