Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Birks Group Inc. (BGI)?

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX: BGI) is 12.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The BGI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.94, the stock is 1.15% and 21.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -6.88% at the moment leaves the stock 16.57% off its SMA200. BGI registered -2.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8594 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7254.

The stock witnessed a 24.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 126.05%, and is 5.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.24% over the week and 15.62% over the month.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) has around 732 employees, a market worth around $18.55M and $124.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.17% and -52.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Analyst Forecasts

Birks Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1. The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Birks Group Inc. (BGI), with 10.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.30% while institutional investors hold 1.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.97M, and float is at 4.32M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 0.55% of the Float.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) that is -31.04% lower over the past 12 months. Tiffany & Co. (TIF) is 31.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 43.34% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 16670.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.