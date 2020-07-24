Why has Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) gained 2.79% in last trading?

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) is -50.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.63 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The DSSI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.71% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 15.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.46, the stock is 3.02% and -8.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -30.22% off its SMA200. DSSI registered -30.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.73.

The stock witnessed a -2.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.23%, and is -2.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $328.87M and $686.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.01 and Fwd P/E is 3.57. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.88% and -51.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.37 with sales reaching $175.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.30% in year-over-year returns.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) Top Institutional Holders

156 institutions hold shares in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI), with 3.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.51% while institutional investors hold 75.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.89M, and float is at 25.15M with Short Float at 4.10%. Institutions hold 68.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Reserve GP XII Ltd with over 3.55 million shares valued at $41.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.78% of the DSSI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 2.26 million shares valued at $26.71 million to account for 5.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.85 million shares representing 4.56% and valued at over $21.81 million, while Mangrove Partners holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $18.62 million.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sukhrani Sanjay, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Sukhrani Sanjay sold 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $12.01 per share for a total of $46820.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59917.0 shares.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Ventouris Gerasimos (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $9.84 per share for $19680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7298.0 shares of the DSSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, WLR Recovery Fund V DSS AIV, L (10% Owner) disposed off 99,130 shares at an average price of $13.48 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 8,940,130 shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI).