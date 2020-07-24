Why RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) is -21.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.81 and a high of $23.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The RDNT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.96% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.92% higher than the price target low of $18.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.11, the stock is 3.27% and -0.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -4.02% off its SMA200. RDNT registered 10.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.49.

The stock witnessed a 4.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.43%, and is -5.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) has around 6165 employees, a market worth around $785.86M and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 386.83 and Fwd P/E is 33.25. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.28% and -31.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RadNet Inc. (RDNT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RadNet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $190.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.10% in year-over-year returns.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in RadNet Inc. (RDNT), with 8.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.61% while institutional investors hold 90.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.29M, and float is at 42.43M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 74.76% of the Float.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at RadNet Inc. (RDNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMES NORMAN R, the company’s President, Western Operations. SEC filings show that HAMES NORMAN R sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $15.52 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

RadNet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 18 that HAMES NORMAN R (President, Western Operations) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 18 and was made at $15.53 per share for $77650.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the RDNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, HAMES NORMAN R (President, Western Operations) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $17.29 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 532,619 shares of RadNet Inc. (RDNT).

RadNet Inc. (RDNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 25.52% up over the past 12 months. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is -27.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.92% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.