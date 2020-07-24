Why Shares of ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (CNET) Are Going Crazy

ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) is 6.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $2.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNET stock was last observed hovering at around $1.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.12% off the consensus price target high of $6.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.12% higher than the price target low of $6.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is 3.06% and 12.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -4.84% at the moment leaves the stock 8.80% off its SMA200. CNET registered -9.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1217 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0114.

The stock witnessed a 8.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.67%, and is -6.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.57% over the week and 11.26% over the month.

ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (CNET) has around 449 employees, a market worth around $26.64M and $53.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.48% and -42.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.60%).

ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (CNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (CNET) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.70% this year.

ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (CNET) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (CNET), with 6.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.86% while institutional investors hold 0.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.40M, and float is at 16.22M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 0.40% of the Float.

ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (CNET) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (CNET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (CNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is trading 6.61% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.27% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.76.