Will American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is -27.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.30 and a high of $117.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMWD stock was last observed hovering at around $75.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.51% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.59% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.54, the stock is 5.93% and 14.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.51% at the moment leaves the stock -6.09% off its SMA200. AMWD registered -7.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.15.

The stock witnessed a 4.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.88%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.12 and Fwd P/E is 13.16. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.66% and -34.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Woodmark Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.96 with sales reaching $367.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.10% year-over-year.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Top Institutional Holders

273 institutions hold shares in American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.43% while institutional investors hold 108.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.93M, and float is at 16.76M with Short Float at 2.52%. Institutions hold 100.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.32 million shares valued at $105.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.69% of the AMWD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 1.97 million shares valued at $89.64 million to account for 11.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Broad Run Investment Management, LLC which holds 1.64 million shares representing 9.67% and valued at over $74.63 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.93% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $68.93 million.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tang Vance W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tang Vance W bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $69.75 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20290.0 shares.

American Woodmark Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Tang Vance W (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $73.24 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18290.0 shares of the AMWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Adams Robert J JR (SVP Value Stream Operations) disposed off 3,700 shares at an average price of $110.00 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 9,393 shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD).

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is trading 32.01% up over the past 12 months. Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) is 52.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.43% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.41.