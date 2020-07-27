A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) is 353.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The NAK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $1.96 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.26% off the consensus price target high of $3.36 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -76.36% lower than the price target low of $1.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.94, the stock is 16.24% and 40.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 56.71 million and changing -13.00% at the moment leaves the stock 166.31% off its SMA200. NAK registered 237.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 331.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5694 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8322.

The stock witnessed a 31.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 224.96%, and is 14.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.95% over the week and 10.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 454.29% and -22.09% from its 52-week high.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.90% this year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), with 47.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.29% while institutional investors hold 14.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 487.93M, and float is at 451.11M with Short Float at 6.59%. Institutions hold 12.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 17.85 million shares valued at $6.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.63% of the NAK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 8.66 million shares valued at $3.33 million to account for 1.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 1.95 million shares representing 0.40% and valued at over $0.75 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 0.32% of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $0.61 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 120.28% up over the past 12 months. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is 40.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.26% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.14.