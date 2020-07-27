A peek at Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM): Who has invested in It?

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) is 44.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $2.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The SALM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $2.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.56% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -15.56% lower than the price target low of $1.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is 58.89% and 82.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing -11.11% at the moment leaves the stock 66.54% off its SMA200. SALM registered 1.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 40.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3094 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1452.

The stock witnessed a 84.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 144.71%, and is 9.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.98% over the week and 19.18% over the month.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) has around 1133 employees, a market worth around $30.66M and $251.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.00% and -20.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Salem Media Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $51.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -761.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.90% in year-over-year returns.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM), with 12.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.56% while institutional investors hold 42.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.68M, and float is at 11.08M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 22.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.19 million shares valued at $1.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.63% of the SALM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 0.52 million shares valued at $0.45 million to account for 2.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.37 million shares representing 1.73% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.66% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $0.3 million.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EPPERSON STUART W, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that EPPERSON STUART W bought 23,346 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $0.89 per share for a total of $20888.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Salem Media Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that EPPERSON STUART W (Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 23,346 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $0.81 per share for $18952.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the SALM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, EPPERSON STUART W (Chairman of the Board) acquired 23,346 shares at an average price of $0.89 for $20820.0. The insider now directly holds 353,724 shares of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM).

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading -56.67% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.68% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.34.