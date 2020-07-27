Analysts suggest Inpixon (INPX) could spike 99.99% in a year

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) is -70.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $29.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The INPX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $12000.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.99% off the consensus price target high of $12000.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.99% higher than the price target low of $12000.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.46, the stock is 10.36% and 1.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.57 million and changing 8.96% at the moment leaves the stock -42.65% off its SMA200. INPX registered -91.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4826 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9228.

The stock witnessed a -7.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.96%, and is 18.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.86% over the week and 11.00% over the month.

Inpixon (INPX) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $55.90M and $6.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.55% and -95.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-152.10%).

Inpixon (INPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inpixon (INPX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inpixon is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $11.92M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -15.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Inpixon (INPX) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Inpixon (INPX), with 57.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 2.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.28M, and float is at 18.81M with Short Float at 25.69%. Institutions hold 2.25% of the Float.

Inpixon (INPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Inpixon (INPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.