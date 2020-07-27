Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) is -28.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $4.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The BNGO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.11% higher than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.89, the stock is 58.89% and 75.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 125.0 million and changing 14.40% at the moment leaves the stock 16.25% off its SMA200. BNGO registered -68.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5491 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6563.

The stock witnessed a 90.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 155.75%, and is 44.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.68% over the week and 15.82% over the month.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $62.79M and $9.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 256.00% and -81.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.90%).

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $860k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -60.50% in year-over-year returns.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), with 8.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.41% while institutional investors hold 12.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.92M, and float is at 81.58M with Short Float at 4.85%. Institutions hold 11.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich with over 0.45 million shares valued at $0.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.54% of the BNGO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.25 million shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.2 million shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $91624.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 60904.0 with a market value of $75520.0.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.