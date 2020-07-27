Check out this: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is on the verge of a huge rally

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) is 640.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The UAVS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $453.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.27% off the consensus price target high of $453.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.27% higher than the price target low of $453.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.33, the stock is 58.65% and 101.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.38 million and changing 7.42% at the moment leaves the stock 306.99% off its SMA200. UAVS registered 1060.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 464.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8549 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9975.

The stock witnessed a 158.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 382.68%, and is 1.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.93% over the week and 17.10% over the month.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $168.53M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1651.71% and -35.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.70%).

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.60% this year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS), with 18.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.95% while institutional investors hold 1.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.62M, and float is at 28.61M with Short Float at 4.85%. Institutions hold 0.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 41492.0 shares valued at $18671.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.09% of the UAVS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37367.0 shares valued at $15346.0 to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 16133.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $6625.0, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 12018.0 with a market value of $4935.0.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.