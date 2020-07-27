CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) is -6.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $3.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHFS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $1.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 46.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is 41.17% and 69.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.58 million and changing 23.77% at the moment leaves the stock 29.26% off its SMA200. CHFS registered -71.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.14% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $366.41k.

The stock witnessed a 66.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.88%, and is 37.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.98% over the week and 15.22% over the month.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $31.34M and $5.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 169.00% and -73.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-905.70%).

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CHF Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.26 with sales reaching $1.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.90% this year.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS), with 12.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 4.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.41M, and float is at 30.40M with Short Float at 4.07%. Institutions hold 4.77% of the Float.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.