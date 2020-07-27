CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) down -5.42% since start of the year

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) is -5.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $15.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLSK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.89% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.06, the stock is 48.63% and 94.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.24 million and changing 3.90% at the moment leaves the stock 35.42% off its SMA200. CLSK registered -64.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.74.

The stock witnessed a 139.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 228.57%, and is 21.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.47% over the week and 18.76% over the month.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $41.90M and $8.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 421.65% and -66.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.60%).

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CleanSpark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.03 with sales reaching $3.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 202.50% year-over-year.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), with 3.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.97% while institutional investors hold 1.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.86M, and float is at 8.37M with Short Float at 2.68%. Institutions hold 1.33% of the Float.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.