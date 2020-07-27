Dissecting Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) is -66.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $3.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROSE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.40 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.5% off the consensus price target high of $0.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -7.5% lower than the price target low of $0.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.43, the stock is -11.53% and -18.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -50.10% off its SMA200. ROSE registered -84.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5973 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6355.

The stock witnessed a -41.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.48%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.15% over the week and 17.27% over the month.

Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $19.99M and $290.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.56% and -86.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rosehill Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $37.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -191.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -60.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -53.80% in year-over-year returns.

Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE), with 36.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 125.23% while institutional investors hold -149.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.57M, and float is at 9.45M with Short Float at 9.50%. Institutions hold 37.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 0.98 million shares valued at $0.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.38% of the ROSE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Quantum Capital Management with 0.94 million shares valued at $0.38 million to account for 3.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.46 million shares representing 1.58% and valued at over $0.19 million, while Anchorage Capital Group, LLC holds 1.43% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $0.17 million.

Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P. sold 79,366 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $1.08 per share for a total of $85715.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Rosehill Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 12,538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $1.07 per share for $13453.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79366.0 shares of the ROSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 8,847 shares at an average price of $1.11 for $9827.0. The insider now directly holds 91,904 shares of Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE).