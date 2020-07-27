DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW) is 145.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $10.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The DPW stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $2.92, the stock is 26.30% and 48.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.68 million and changing 7.75% at the moment leaves the stock 104.62% off its SMA200. DPW registered -54.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3669 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4991.

The stock witnessed a 33.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.32%, and is 41.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.14% over the week and 13.83% over the month.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $18.02M and $25.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 450.94% and -72.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-156.20%).

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DPW Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.90% this year.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.88% while institutional investors hold 5.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.11M, and float is at 5.13M with Short Float at 2.58%. Institutions hold 4.71% of the Float.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ault & Company, Inc. SEC filings show that Ault & Company, Inc. bought 1,482 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 26 at a price of $0.85 per share for a total of $1260.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6278.0 shares.

DPW Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Ault & Company, Inc. bought a total of 518 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $0.79 per share for $409.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4796.0 shares of the DPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 27, SMITH ROBERT O (Director) disposed off 54 shares at an average price of $2.29 for $123.0. The insider now directly holds 55 shares of DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW).