Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) is 105.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $10.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The GENE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $4.09, the stock is 41.62% and 66.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -4.22% at the moment leaves the stock 67.29% off its SMA200. GENE registered 64.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.89k.

The stock witnessed a 86.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.50%, and is -27.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.22% over the week and 23.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 190.42% and -60.29% from its 52-week high.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Analyst Forecasts

Genetic Technologies Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE), with 175.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.60% while institutional investors hold 2.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.02M, and float is at 6.08M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 1.99% of the Float.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 22.28% up over the past 12 months. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is 15.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.