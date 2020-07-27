Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) is 116.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $3.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNCA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.48, the stock is 96.51% and 84.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.63 million and changing 24.44% at the moment leaves the stock 101.47% off its SMA200. GNCA registered 27.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3796 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1903.

The stock witnessed a 101.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 113.33%, and is 111.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.45% over the week and 12.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 307.27% and 16.21% from its 52-week high.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) Analyst Forecasts

Genocea Biosciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.00% this year.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA), with 3.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.78% while institutional investors hold 63.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.14M, and float is at 24.04M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 55.23% of the Float.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times.