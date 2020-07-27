Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) is -74.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $24.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.16% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.16% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.23, the stock is -13.51% and -23.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 72.49 million and changing 53.81% at the moment leaves the stock -60.27% off its SMA200. ENT registered -81.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9966 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.7138.

The stock witnessed a -34.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.03%, and is -8.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.22% over the week and 23.37% over the month.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) has around 1129 employees, a market worth around $12.76M and $634.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.50% and -86.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$13.59 with sales reaching $96.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.80% year-over-year.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT), with 111.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.96% while institutional investors hold 70.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.72M, and float is at 2.99M with Short Float at 9.00%. Institutions hold 68.25% of the Float.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Marks Joshua, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Marks Joshua bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $0.45 per share for a total of $8958.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.38 million shares.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 that Reding Robert W (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 and was made at $0.61 per share for $15250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ENT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Steger Ronald (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.66 for $33000.0. The insider now directly holds 309,379 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT).

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -17.88% down over the past 12 months. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -2.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 55.19% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.44.