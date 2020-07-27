Here are the top Institutional holders of Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) shares

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX: LODE) is 43.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The LODE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.78% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.78% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.64, the stock is -20.98% and -8.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -5.17% at the moment leaves the stock 16.64% off its SMA200. LODE registered -24.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7591 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5991.

The stock witnessed a -30.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.43%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.46% over the week and 14.30% over the month.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $19.70M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 323.40% and -42.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.40%).

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comstock Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.40% this year.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE), with 6.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.04% while institutional investors hold 13.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.27M, and float is at 21.65M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 10.42% of the Float.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) that is 16.24% higher over the past 12 months. Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) is 28.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -58.32% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.26.