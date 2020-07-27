Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) is -5.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $3.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is 8.11% and 1.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -8.18% at the moment leaves the stock -13.31% off its SMA200. ENTX registered -47.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8952 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3414.

The stock witnessed a 3.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.12%, and is 7.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.90% over the week and 9.60% over the month.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $36.10M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.63% and -45.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.90%).

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entera Bio Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $102k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -52.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -79.60% in year-over-year returns.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX), with 7.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.22% while institutional investors hold 17.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.05M, and float is at 10.66M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 10.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Knoll Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.74 million shares valued at $3.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.55% of the ENTX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wildcat Capital Management, LLC with 0.18 million shares valued at $0.37 million to account for 0.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. which holds 69355.0 shares representing 0.38% and valued at over $0.14 million, while Wedbush Securities Inc holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 30008.0 with a market value of $55214.0.