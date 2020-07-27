Here is a breakdown of the Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) stock performance

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) is 4.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNSS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is 19.22% and -8.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.93 million and changing 4.48% at the moment leaves the stock -27.75% off its SMA200. SNSS registered -54.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3743 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5007.

The stock witnessed a 10.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.96%, and is 21.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.47% over the week and 12.27% over the month.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $35.46M and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 80.52% and -68.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.80%).

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $190k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -74.00% year-over-year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS), with 200.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 62.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.39M, and float is at 111.06M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 62.41% of the Float.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gullotta Tina, the company’s VP, Finance. SEC filings show that Gullotta Tina bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $0.33 per share for a total of $1989.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20500.0 shares.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Quinn William P. bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $0.37 per share for $2193.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SNSS stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 14.32% up over the past 12 months. Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is 124.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 44.04% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.25.