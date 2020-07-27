iBio Inc. (IBIO) Volatility At 25.65%, Should You Add A Position?

iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) is 2108.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $7.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.67% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.67% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.50, the stock is 76.76% and 155.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.6 million and changing -4.68% at the moment leaves the stock 453.79% off its SMA200. IBIO registered 669.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1871.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.36.

The stock witnessed a 254.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 518.32%, and is 40.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.65% over the week and 18.79% over the month.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $549.29M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10900.00% and -26.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.60%).

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iBio Inc. (IBIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in iBio Inc. (IBIO), with 10.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.78% while institutional investors hold 12.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.80M, and float is at 101.80M with Short Float at 3.95%. Institutions hold 11.56% of the Float.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at iBio Inc. (IBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ERWIN ROBERT L, the company’s President. SEC filings show that ERWIN ROBERT L sold 28,268 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $48338.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

iBio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that ERWIN ROBERT L (President) sold a total of 96,124 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $1.62 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the IBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Mullaney James P. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 11,250 shares at an average price of $1.61 for $18113.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of iBio Inc. (IBIO).