Is WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) a good stock to buy now?

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) is 103.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $29.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The WIMI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -40.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -40.13% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.21, the stock is 15.34% and 82.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -6.19% at the moment leaves the stock 94.38% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.84.

The stock witnessed a 207.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 114.75%, and is -31.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.80% over the week and 20.68% over the month.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $733.25M and $45.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.66 and Fwd P/E is 21.56. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 249.78% and -62.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.41M, and float is at 4.92M with Short Float at 0.63%.