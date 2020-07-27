Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -75.32% Change This Year

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) is -75.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The JE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $0.30 for the next 12 months. It is also -10.81% off the consensus price target high of $0.37 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -86.36% lower than the price target low of $0.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is -8.81% and -14.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.95 million and changing -6.77% at the moment leaves the stock -64.70% off its SMA200. JE registered -88.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5180 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7332.

The stock witnessed a -21.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.58%, and is 17.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.54% over the week and 14.72% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 0.24 and Fwd P/E is 0.80. Distance from 52-week low is 20.91% and -88.94% from its 52-week high.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Just Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $873.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.20% in year-over-year returns.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in Just Energy Group Inc. (JE), with 65.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.98% while institutional investors hold 39.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 151.61M, and float is at 107.64M with Short Float at 2.91%. Institutions hold 22.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ardsley Advisory Partners with over 6.98 million shares valued at $3.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.60% of the JE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 4.66 million shares valued at $2.43 million to account for 3.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TD Asset Management, Inc which holds 4.41 million shares representing 2.91% and valued at over $2.29 million, while Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 2.74% of the shares totaling 4.15 million with a market value of $2.16 million.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avista Corporation (AVA) that is -17.80% lower over the past 12 months. Entergy Corporation (ETR) is -1.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.58% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.29.