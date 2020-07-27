Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) – The 99.84% Upside Potential Remains

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) is -28.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $1574.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.84% off the consensus price target high of $1574.74 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.84% higher than the price target low of $1574.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.48, the stock is 47.64% and 54.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -5.70% at the moment leaves the stock -15.68% off its SMA200. MTP registered -70.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5983 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3367.

The stock witnessed a 77.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.97%, and is 60.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.02% over the week and 15.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 187.70% and -72.44% from its 52-week high.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Midatech Pharma plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $240k over the same period.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Midatech Pharma plc (MTP), with institutional investors hold 6.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.85M, and float is at 5.15M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 6.36% of the Float.