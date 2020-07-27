Mogo Inc. (MOGO) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 40.92% Upside

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) is -15.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $3.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The MOGO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $2.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.92% off the consensus price target high of $3.69 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 25.85% higher than the price target low of $2.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is 92.36% and 108.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.57 million and changing 15.34% at the moment leaves the stock 13.50% off its SMA200. MOGO registered -23.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1421 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5080.

The stock witnessed a 131.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 144.92%, and is 68.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.77% over the week and 19.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 292.93% and -43.81% from its 52-week high.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mogo Inc. (MOGO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Mogo Inc. (MOGO), with 8.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.76% while institutional investors hold 8.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.37M, and float is at 19.30M with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 6.04% of the Float.