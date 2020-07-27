New Big Money Means Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) is 47.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $4.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The BGFV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -10.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -10.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.41, the stock is 68.77% and 102.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 9.98% at the moment leaves the stock 85.67% off its SMA200. BGFV registered 156.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4434 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1998.

The stock witnessed a 143.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 369.15%, and is 40.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.83% over the week and 12.52% over the month.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $91.42M and $968.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.24. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 578.46% and 0.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $265.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 337.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.74% while institutional investors hold 46.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.15M, and float is at 19.88M with Short Float at 21.37%. Institutions hold 43.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.54 million shares valued at $1.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.04% of the BGFV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is GMT Capital Corp with 1.5 million shares valued at $1.6 million to account for 6.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Firefly Value Partners, LP which holds 1.0 million shares representing 4.58% and valued at over $1.07 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $1.02 million.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 16 times.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) that is trading 20.15% up over the past 12 months. Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is -30.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.35% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.72.