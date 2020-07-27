Novan Inc. (NOVN) Is Down -72.81% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) is -72.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $3.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOVN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 42.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is 45.35% and 68.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76.23 million and changing 6.06% at the moment leaves the stock -17.94% off its SMA200. NOVN registered -67.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5643 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4882.

The stock witnessed a 61.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 136.60%, and is 39.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.67% over the week and 17.78% over the month.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $66.92M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 299.58% and -76.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (128.90%).

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novan Inc. (NOVN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $1.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Novan Inc. (NOVN), with 13.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.20% while institutional investors hold 12.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.79M, and float is at 59.21M with Short Float at 5.07%. Institutions hold 9.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 4.44 million shares valued at $2.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.59% of the NOVN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CVI Holdings, LLC with 2.91 million shares valued at $1.38 million to account for 3.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.58 million shares representing 1.99% and valued at over $0.75 million, while CIBC World Markets, Inc. holds 1.29% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $0.49 million.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Novan Inc. (NOVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Novan Inc. (NOVN): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -9.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 49.67% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.