Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) makes 36.60% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) is 189.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $2.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.2% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is 55.31% and 93.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.27 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 142.83% off its SMA200. ONTX registered -55.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 192.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6649 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4565.

The stock witnessed a 91.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 265.37%, and is 36.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.66% over the week and 13.03% over the month.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $155.78M and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 980.82% and -60.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-187.10%).

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Analyst Forecasts

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $170k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -91.50% in year-over-year returns.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.91% while institutional investors hold 11.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 174.18M, and float is at 166.98M with Short Float at 5.13%. Institutions hold 11.16% of the Float.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GROOPMAN JEROME, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GROOPMAN JEROME bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $0.36 per share for a total of $3626.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10001.0 shares.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that OLER ABRAHAM N. (SVP Corp Dev & Gen Counsel) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $0.37 per share for $5550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90000.0 shares of the ONTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Guerin Mark Patrick (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 21,000 shares at an average price of $0.36 for $7560.0. The insider now directly holds 108,844 shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX).