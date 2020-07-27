Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) is 152.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The OGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 47.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.32, the stock is 38.49% and 83.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.91 million and changing -4.35% at the moment leaves the stock 132.65% off its SMA200. OGEN registered 190.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 190.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8063 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6048.

The stock witnessed a 161.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 225.36%, and is 18.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.03% over the week and 24.08% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 277.14% and -36.84% from its 52-week high.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oragenics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Oragenics Inc. (OGEN), with 2.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.96% while institutional investors hold 20.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.13M, and float is at 44.09M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 19.36% of the Float.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOSKI ROBERT C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KOSKI ROBERT C sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $0.53 per share for a total of $52610.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.09 million shares.

Oragenics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that KOSKI ROBERT C (Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $0.52 per share for $51670.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.19 million shares of the OGEN stock.