Positives for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) as stock gains in recent trading

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) is -36.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $7.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The POAI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.67, the stock is 5.10% and 2.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -30.46% off its SMA200. POAI registered -75.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6803 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8709.

The stock witnessed a -7.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.48%, and is 7.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.91% over the week and 9.77% over the month.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $21.51M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.60% and -76.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-145.20%).

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Predictive Oncology Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI), with 3.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.68% while institutional investors hold 13.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.20M, and float is at 7.75M with Short Float at 2.41%. Institutions hold 9.05% of the Float.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.