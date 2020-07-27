RigNet Inc. (RNET) on Track to Reach $12.00 in a Year

RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) is -49.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The RNET stock was last observed hovering at around $3.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.36, the stock is 75.09% and 94.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing 7.35% at the moment leaves the stock -6.32% off its SMA200. RNET registered -61.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1189 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5292.

The stock witnessed a 94.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 194.74%, and is 84.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.32% over the week and 17.09% over the month.

RigNet Inc. (RNET) has around 625 employees, a market worth around $71.06M and $244.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 336.36% and -65.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

RigNet Inc. (RNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RigNet Inc. (RNET) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RigNet Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.62 with sales reaching $48.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.50% in year-over-year returns.

RigNet Inc. (RNET) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in RigNet Inc. (RNET), with 545.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.72% while institutional investors hold 91.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.08M, and float is at 14.83M with Short Float at 3.43%. Institutions hold 88.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 5.0 million shares valued at $9.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.03% of the RNET Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 2.8 million shares valued at $5.05 million to account for 14.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.74 million shares representing 13.70% and valued at over $4.93 million, while Kopion Asset Management, LLC holds 7.14% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $3.07 million.

RigNet Inc. (RNET) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at RigNet Inc. (RNET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 34 times.

RigNet Inc. (RNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -51.24% down over the past 12 months. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) is -50.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.66% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.