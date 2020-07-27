Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) picks momentum as shares rise 46.37%

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) is 4.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $5.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The SUNW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is 57.18% and 100.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.61 million and changing -2.96% at the moment leaves the stock 29.87% off its SMA200. SUNW registered -65.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 31.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7609 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6649.

The stock witnessed a 118.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 191.18%, and is 46.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.34% over the week and 22.54% over the month.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $20.20M and $62.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 351.72% and -77.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.30%).

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $11.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.30% in year-over-year returns.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), with 285.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 3.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.63M, and float is at 16.54M with Short Float at 2.44%. Institutions hold 3.64% of the Float.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.