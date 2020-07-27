Tellurian Inc. (TELL) turns bearish with loss of -0.04 points

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) is -85.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $9.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The TELL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is -6.40% and -10.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.56 million and changing -3.77% at the moment leaves the stock -75.67% off its SMA200. TELL registered -85.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1783 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6692.

The stock witnessed a -6.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.65%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.11% over the week and 10.40% over the month.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has around 176 employees, a market worth around $265.60M and $32.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 53.06% and -89.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.60%).

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Analyst Forecasts

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $10.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 160.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 105.70% in year-over-year returns.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Top Institutional Holders

178 institutions hold shares in Tellurian Inc. (TELL), with 144.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.14% while institutional investors hold 35.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.13M, and float is at 113.20M with Short Float at 27.71%. Institutions hold 15.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.26 million shares valued at $8.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.59% of the TELL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.02 million shares valued at $5.44 million to account for 2.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.87 million shares representing 1.50% and valued at over $3.5 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.66% of the shares totaling 1.69 million with a market value of $1.53 million.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Tellurian Inc. (TELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOTAL Delaware, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TOTAL Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 10 at a price of $1.04 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45.09 million shares.

Tellurian Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 09 that TOTAL Delaware, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 163,356 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 09 and was made at $1.02 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45.24 million shares of the TELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, TOTAL Delaware, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 595,833 shares at an average price of $1.03 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 45,404,166 shares of Tellurian Inc. (TELL).

Tellurian Inc. (TELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) that is trading -46.07% down over the past 12 months. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) is -14.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.8% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.65.