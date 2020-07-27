The incline in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) is 144.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $0.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATNM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 64.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.53, the stock is 38.50% and 60.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.61 million and changing 7.45% at the moment leaves the stock 110.90% off its SMA200. ATNM registered 108.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 111.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.48% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.67M.

The stock witnessed a 29.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 194.68%, and is 32.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.72% over the week and 12.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 238.79% and -16.76% from its 52-week high.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM), with 3.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.90% while institutional investors hold 14.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 395.16M, and float is at 369.62M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 13.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.55 million shares valued at $0.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.15% of the ATNM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.01 million shares valued at $0.39 million to account for 0.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.19 million shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $0.23 million, while Sabby Management, LLC holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $0.12 million.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) that is trading 52.41% up over the past 12 months.