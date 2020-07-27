These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) is -48.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $24.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The MIST stock was last observed hovering at around $8.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63%.

Currently trading at $8.28, the stock is 111.55% and 117.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53.13 million and changing -7.07% at the moment leaves the stock -30.44% off its SMA200. MIST registered -57.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.33.

The stock witnessed a 100.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 266.37%, and is 133.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.57% over the week and 10.98% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 389.94% and -65.51% from its 52-week high.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Analyst Forecasts

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46.The EPS is expected to shrink by -256.90% this year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.96% while institutional investors hold 77.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.55M, and float is at 21.77M with Short Float at 6.08%. Institutions hold 72.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 4.32 million shares valued at $7.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.52% of the MIST Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Novo Holdings A/S with 2.08 million shares valued at $3.83 million to account for 8.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boxer Capital, LLC which holds 1.1 million shares representing 4.48% and valued at over $2.03 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 2.37% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $1.08 million.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP bought 5,870 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $10.87 per share for a total of $63804.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.32 million shares.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,705 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $10.36 per share for $28029.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.31 million shares of the MIST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, RTW INVESTMENTS, LP (10% Owner) acquired 78,263 shares at an average price of $18.95 for $1.48 million. The insider now directly holds 4,306,527 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST).