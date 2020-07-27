Things appear to be looking up for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) is -43.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $17.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCEP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $5.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.97% off the consensus price target high of $5.94 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.97% higher than the price target low of $5.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is -2.45% and 1.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 9.00% at the moment leaves the stock -28.30% off its SMA200. MCEP registered -57.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4383 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5496.

The stock witnessed a -21.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.83%, and is 7.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.31% over the week and 13.14% over the month.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $46.78M and $90.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.06. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.32% and -81.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.10% this year.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP), with 2.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.35% while institutional investors hold 6.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.31M, and float is at 13.95M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 4.98% of the Float.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.