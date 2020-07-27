This Indicator Is Supporting Immuron Limited (IMRN)

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) is 254.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $28.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02%.

Currently trading at $12.88, the stock is 57.15% and 104.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -7.34% at the moment leaves the stock 229.65% off its SMA200. IMRN registered 338.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 264.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.15.

The stock witnessed a 51.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 405.10%, and is 102.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.79% over the week and 17.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 730.97% and -55.57% from its 52-week high.

Immuron Limited (IMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immuron Limited (IMRN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immuron Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Immuron Limited (IMRN) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Immuron Limited (IMRN), with institutional investors hold 2.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.45M, and float is at 3.71M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 2.97% of the Float.