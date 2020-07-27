Top attractive stock of the week – Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) is -16.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $3.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSLT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -48.0% lower than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is 27.30% and 35.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.52 million and changing 2.78% at the moment leaves the stock 4.18% off its SMA200. CSLT registered -60.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8569 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9185.

The stock witnessed a 53.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.74%, and is 26.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.34% over the week and 10.95% over the month.

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) has around 463 employees, a market worth around $160.51M and $146.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.00% and -63.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.70%).

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Castlight Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.70% in year-over-year returns.

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT), with 5.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.89% while institutional investors hold 82.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 148.87M, and float is at 108.02M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 79.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 17.1 million shares valued at $12.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.94% of the CSLT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Raging Capital Management, Llc with 10.42 million shares valued at $7.54 million to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.12 million shares representing 7.09% and valued at over $5.87 million, while Wellcome Trust Ltd (the) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 5.74% of the shares totaling 6.57 million with a market value of $5.45 million.

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chan M.P. Eric, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Chan M.P. Eric sold 4,705 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $0.76 per share for a total of $3565.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48523.0 shares.

Castlight Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that O’Meara Maeve (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $0.82 per share for $61688.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the CSLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Bondurant William (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $0.87 for $34636.0. The insider now directly holds 126,139 shares of Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT).

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Model N Inc. (MODN) that is trading 70.54% up over the past 12 months. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is 50.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.11% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.13.