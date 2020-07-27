TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:TAT Stock Is Going Next

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX: TAT) is -24.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $0.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The TAT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is 26.36% and 30.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing -13.63% at the moment leaves the stock 9.31% off its SMA200. TAT registered -51.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3111 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2911.

The stock witnessed a 18.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.53%, and is 42.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.61% over the week and 18.01% over the month.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $23.77M and $56.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 208.42% and -55.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.80%).

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.80% this year.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT), with 34.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.05% while institutional investors hold 16.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.31M, and float is at 27.44M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 7.46% of the Float.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mitchell Noah Malone III, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Mitchell Noah Malone III bought 7,363,053 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $2.77 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.83 million shares.