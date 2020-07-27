Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is -27.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $2.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The VERB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.22% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by analysts, but current levels are 50.22% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is -9.46% and -6.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -10.64% off its SMA200. VERB registered -39.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1840 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3328.

The stock witnessed a 8.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.84%, and is -11.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.76% over the week and 15.05% over the month.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $35.91M and $11.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.56% and -57.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.50%).

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Analyst Forecasts

Verb Technology Company Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $2.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.20% year-over-year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB), with 5.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.67% while institutional investors hold 3.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.99M, and float is at 25.72M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 2.50% of the Float.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CLAYBORNE JEFF, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that CLAYBORNE JEFF bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $1.39 per share for a total of $2080.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Verb Technology Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that CRAGUN KENNETH S (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $1.37 per share for $2059.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4500.0 shares of the VERB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Bond Phillip J. (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $1.24 for $1860.0. The insider now directly holds 4,500 shares of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB).