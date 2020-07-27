VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) stock Plunged by -4.39% yesterday

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) is 10.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $1.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The VTGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is 31.46% and 46.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -4.39% at the moment leaves the stock 22.65% off its SMA200. VTGN registered 47.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5643 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5377.

The stock witnessed a 42.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.19%, and is 30.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.03% over the week and 12.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 159.90% and -48.53% from its 52-week high.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.20% this year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN), with 5.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.27% while institutional investors hold 15.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.77M, and float is at 47.73M with Short Float at 3.76%. Institutions hold 13.96% of the Float.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SNODGRASS H. RALPH, the company’s PRES./CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER. SEC filings show that SNODGRASS H. RALPH bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $0.34 per share for a total of $5100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) that is trading 14.62% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.49% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.41.