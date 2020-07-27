What should you know before buying stock in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) is 464.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $7.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 38.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.07, the stock is 10.02% and 16.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.4 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 88.87% off its SMA200. AIM registered 11.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 169.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6851 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1218.

The stock witnessed a 35.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.07%, and is 0.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.75% over the week and 11.60% over the month.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $102.81M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 705.77% and -56.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.20%).

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $340k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 885.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,072.40% in year-over-year returns.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), with 583.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.00% while institutional investors hold 2.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.62M, and float is at 28.77M with Short Float at 7.76%. Institutions hold 2.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 0.19 million shares valued at $0.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.60% of the AIM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.33 million to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 86616.0 shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $0.22 million, while Jane Street Group, LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 28023.0 with a market value of $71738.0.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.